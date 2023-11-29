Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $407.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,112 shares of company stock worth $16,604,284. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

