Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 409,519 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

