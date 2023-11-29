Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.02. 3,372,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,937,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

