Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,467 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $71,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.57. The stock had a trading volume of 217,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,461. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

