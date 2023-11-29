United Rentals (NYSE:URI) vs. FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Financial Analysis

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

FTAI Aviation pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. United Rentals pays an annual dividend of $5.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. United Rentals pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTAI Aviation and United Rentals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A United Rentals 2 2 8 0 2.50

Profitability

United Rentals has a consensus target price of $455.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.14%. Given United Rentals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Rentals is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

This table compares FTAI Aviation and United Rentals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A United Rentals 17.15% 37.00% 10.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTAI Aviation and United Rentals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Aviation $1.13 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A United Rentals $11.64 billion 2.65 $2.11 billion $34.49 13.22

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Aviation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of United Rentals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Rentals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Rentals beats FTAI Aviation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The specialty segment rents specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment consists of trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; fluid solutions equipment for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment; and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. It also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. The company sells used equipment through its sales force, brokers, website, at auctions, and directly to manufacturers. The company operates a network of 1,521 rental locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. United Rentals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

