United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,013 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 7,848 shares.The stock last traded at $218.40 and had previously closed at $223.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.72.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.88 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 24.95%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy Wade Stone purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total value of $106,977.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Wade Stone bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 201 shares of company stock valued at $40,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Further Reading

