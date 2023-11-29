United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on X shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

X opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,830 shares of company stock valued at $614,885 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 11.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 6.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

