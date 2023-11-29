UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503,592 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $242,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 13,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 207,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $99,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3,932.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 275,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $132,529,000 after purchasing an additional 268,897 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,356. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $553.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $496.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.90.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

