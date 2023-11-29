Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNVGY traded down 0.05 on Wednesday, hitting 13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,478. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of 9.64 and a 52-week high of 13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of 12.87.

Universal Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

