Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.88. 2,829,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,805,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UPST. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Get Upstart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

Upstart Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,048,732.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,048,732.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,764 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,463 in the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 48.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.