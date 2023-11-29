Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Uwharrie Capital Price Performance
Uwharrie Capital stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835. Uwharrie Capital has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.
Uwharrie Capital Company Profile
