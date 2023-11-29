Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.78% of Vail Resorts worth $75,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTN traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.27. 34,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $269.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.85.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

