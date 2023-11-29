Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Vale alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Vale has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Vale by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.