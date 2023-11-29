Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the October 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.8 days.

Value Partners Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VPGLF remained flat at $0.30 on Wednesday. Value Partners Group has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

