Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $163.85

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.85 and last traded at $163.85, with a volume of 3955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.