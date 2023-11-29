Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $80,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 393,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $215.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

