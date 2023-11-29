Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $30.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

VCYT opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

