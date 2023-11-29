Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $129,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.08. 231,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,392. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $387.42. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

