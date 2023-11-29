Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $42.25

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.25, but opened at $44.01. Vertiv shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 919,858 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

