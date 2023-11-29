ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.58

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 74348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.
ViacomCBS Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
