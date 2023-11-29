VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Trading Down 2.9%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 43,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 115,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.25, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

