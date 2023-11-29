Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.36% and a negative net margin of 294.90%.
Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Vision Marine Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.
