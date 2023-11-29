Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 692 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

