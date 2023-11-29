Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 239 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

