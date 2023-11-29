Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 265.6% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

Shares of Vodacom Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 21,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Vodacom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Featured Articles

