Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Volkswagen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded down 0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 11.47. 117,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,657. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 10.37 and a 1-year high of 15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 11.29 and its 200-day moving average is 12.33.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

