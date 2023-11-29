Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Volkswagen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded down 0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 11.47. 117,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,657. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 10.37 and a 1-year high of 15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 11.29 and its 200-day moving average is 12.33.
About Volkswagen
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.