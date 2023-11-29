Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,801 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.12% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $17,554,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,106 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 5.2 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 894,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,289. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

