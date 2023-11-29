VR Adviser LLC Acquires 250,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)

VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC owned about 6.17% of Avalo Therapeutics worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,334 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,944,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,244,467. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.