VR Adviser LLC Acquires 372,375 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,422,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,375 shares during the quarter. Trevi Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.3% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned about 5.70% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

TRVI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,858. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $69.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

