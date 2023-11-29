VR Adviser LLC Acquires 382,757 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,082,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics comprises 11.7% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned approximately 7.06% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $73,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after buying an additional 342,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,102,000 after purchasing an additional 538,622 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,189,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 169,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 515,811 shares during the period.
Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 143,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,771. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $872.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $39.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on VRDN
Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viridian Therapeutics
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Stock Average Calculator
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.