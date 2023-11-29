VR Adviser LLC Acquires 382,757 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,082,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics comprises 11.7% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned approximately 7.06% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $73,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after buying an additional 342,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,102,000 after purchasing an additional 538,622 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,189,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 169,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 515,811 shares during the period.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 143,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,771. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $872.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VRDN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.