VR Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 353,629 Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 353,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Black Diamond Therapeutics makes up 0.3% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. VR Adviser LLC owned 0.97% of Black Diamond Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,046,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,493. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,517,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,931,743.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

