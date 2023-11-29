VR Adviser LLC Decreases Stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

VR Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141,051 shares during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics accounts for 0.8% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned 0.49% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,402,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $315,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 367,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Pliant Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

