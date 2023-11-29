VR Adviser LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

VR Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,653 shares during the quarter. Terns Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.2% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned about 4.87% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $26,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TERN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 53,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TERN. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

