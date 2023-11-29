VR Adviser LLC Has $45.45 Million Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Merus makes up about 7.3% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. VR Adviser LLC owned approximately 3.46% of Merus worth $45,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Merus by 871.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

MRUS traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. 45,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,201. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRUS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

