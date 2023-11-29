VR Adviser LLC Makes New $16.63 Million Investment in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,142,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,000. ORIC Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.7% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned about 4.75% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $146,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. 228,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.88. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

