VR Adviser LLC Makes New $54.21 Million Investment in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,210,000. 4D Molecular Therapeutics comprises 8.7% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned 9.02% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after acquiring an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after buying an additional 807,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,032,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 111,855 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 21,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $26.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

