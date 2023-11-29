VR Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,974,000. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.9% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. VR Adviser LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,498,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,929,000 after buying an additional 143,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,846 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 126,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.66. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The company’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,438.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $724,583. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

