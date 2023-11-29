VR Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 5,658,034 Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,658,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000. Applied Therapeutics makes up 1.2% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned about 9.78% of Applied Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 58,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 115,632 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $312,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,600,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,372 shares of company stock worth $956,107. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ APLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 19,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,907. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

