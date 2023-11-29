Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

