Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 67,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.83 and a 1-year high of $146.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

