Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 370.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,118 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average of $163.13.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

