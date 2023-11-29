Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.28. The company had a trading volume of 214,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,954. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

