WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at WaveDancer

In related news, CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaveDancer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAVD opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. WaveDancer has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 125.25% and a negative return on equity of 357.77%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

