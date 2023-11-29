Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,797.63.

AZO stock opened at $2,602.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,573.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,519.08. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 147.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

