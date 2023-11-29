Wells Fargo & Company Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.61.

WDAY opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $142.13 and a twelve month high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

