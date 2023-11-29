West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $28,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WST opened at $352.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.