Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,160,000 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the October 31st total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

