Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 515,765 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,765 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.71% of BRP Group worth $49,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 28,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at BRP Group

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BRP Group news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 22,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $585,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,789. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.