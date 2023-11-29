Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $16.14 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Amgen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.14. The stock had a trading volume of 278,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.05 and its 200 day moving average is $248.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

