Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $24.67 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,180 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Americold Realty Trust worth $24,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 35,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,380. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

